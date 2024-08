Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

After a poor start to August trading, European indices are still on the recovery path. And the recent steadiness in the market mood is definitely helping. US futures are also seen a touch higher, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% currently. It will be over to the US retail sales data as the next key test on the agenda this week.