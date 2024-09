Eurostoxx +0.42%

Germany DAX +0.27%

France CAC 40 +0.29%

UK FTSE +0.14%

Spain IBEX +0.33%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.14%

The mood in the market remains broadly positive. ICYMI yesterday around 18:53 Central European Time, WSJ's Timiraos came out with a piece which seemed like suggesting that a 50 bps cut is still being discussed. The market responded by raising 50 bps cut probabilities to around 40% from 13% before the news.