Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

The start of the session is turning interesting with USD/JPY inching back below the 140.00 mark again. That comes as bond yields are staying pressured and the dollar also softening across the board. US futures are also down slightly now, with S&P 500 futures lower by 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.2%.