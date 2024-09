Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

The pressure is continuing on stocks this week with European indices now poised for a third straight day of declines. It's still early in the day of course, especially since US data will be the one deciding the fate of risk sentiment today. US futures are holding lightly changed though, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures flat while Nasdaq futures are down just 0.1%.