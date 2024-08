Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.6%

S&P 500 futures are at the lows for the day seen down 1.1%, Nasdaq futures down 1.8%, and Dow futures down 0.7%. Meanwhile, bond yields look poised for another down day with 10-year Treasury yields lower by around 3 bps to 3.95%. In FX, the yen continues to power ahead with USD/JPY now down 0.4% to 148.70. Risk-off.