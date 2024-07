Eurostoxx -1.3%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.6%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -2.0%

The pain train continues with the mood music leaning towards the softer side to start the session. The CAC 40 index has now broken below its recent consolidation range to its lowest since January: