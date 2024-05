Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

US futures are more pensive though, with S&P 500 futures keeping flat currently. But risk appetite is certainly not abating for the most part in broader markets. In the commodities space, copper is hitting a fresh record high of $5.09 per pound currently.