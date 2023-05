Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Tech stocks are the only outperformer on the day, with sentiment buoyed by Nvidia's strong earnings beat. Looking at US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures up 1.5% currently. However, Dow futures are down 0.2% and that is more reflective of the mood in Europe at the moment as well.