Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

This is largely a catch up to the declines in Wall Street yesterday, whereby European indices closed before all the negative tones kicked in. The overall risk mood on the day is more calm and settled. US futures are up by around 0.1% with 10-year Treasury yields seen up 1.3 bps to 1.722 currently.

In FX, the yen is leading gains after a drop in USD/JPY below 114.00 to 113.65 earlier. The dollar is keeping slightly softer across the board as well with overall changes rather light for the time being.