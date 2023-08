Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

US futures are also tilting slightly lower now with S&P 500 futures down 11 points, or 0.25%, on the day. This comes as higher yields are starting to weigh on the mood in equities again, with 10-year Treasury yields now racing to be up by nearly 9 bps at 4.165%. This is also keeping the dollar in a firmer spot as we get the session underway.