The intraday chart of the Stoxx 600 shows how it was a ho-hum day until the last 90 minutes of trade as yield fell and stocks caught a steady bid.

stoxx 600 5 min chart

Stoxx 600 +0.7%

German DAX +0.4%

French CAC +0.4%

Italy MIB +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

US stocks are at session highs at the moment with the Nasdaq threatening to return to unchanged.