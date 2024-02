Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

After scaling to fresh record highs last week, the DAX and CAC 40 are cooling off just a tad for now. It's still early in the week and with US markets closed, there shouldn't be much appetite in trading today.