Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

France looks headed for a political gridlock and that's not making for much optimism to start the week. The overall risk mood is also more tepid though, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.1%.