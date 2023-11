Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

Perhaps investors are looking to catch back up a little to the fall in bond yields so far this week. But the more tepid mood in the past two days is arguably pointing to month-end flows also at play, so that could keep some pushing and pulling in equities sentiment for now.