Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

German DAX -0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

French CAC -0.8%

Italy MIB -1.4%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

I've been carefully watching the Stoxx 600 for the past week or so as it rang off a series of doji stars on the chart. Today it broke to the downside but perhaps not yet?) convincingly.