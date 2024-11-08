STOXX 600 daily

Not many markets are pricing in a big risk around Trump tariffs so far as it's viewed as more of a threat than a real risk. Meanwhile, Germany looks like it will head to an election around the idea of rising deficits or retaining the fiscal brake. At the same time, the German economy continues to wilt.

The optimistic case for Europe is that the political change in the US, and the winds that are blowing elsewhere, force it to get its act together on the regulatory front. I'll believe it when I see it.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.7%

German DAX -0.8%

France CAC -1.2

UK FTSE 100 -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.5%

On the week: