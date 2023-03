Buying European stocks has been the trade of the year so far in 2023 and that continued to start the week:

Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX +0.5%

French CAC +0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

Italy MIB +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

I'm not sure I can remember such a long period of European equity outperformance in what is otherwise a volatile market.