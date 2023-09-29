The month ended with some equity buying in Europe but it wasn't a pretty picture for the week or September (aside from the UK). I do love when a month ends on a Friday though, so it's a clean slate for October.
On the day:
- Stoxx 600 +0.5%
- German DAX +0.5%
- France CAC +0.4%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%
- Spain's IBEX +0.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%
On the week:
- Stoxx 600 -0.6%
- German DAX -1.0%
- France CAC -0.6%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.8%
- Spain's IBEX -0.7%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -1.0%
On the month:
- Stoxx 600 -1.5%
- German DAX -3.4%
- France CAC -2.3%
- UK's FTSE 100 +2.3%
- Spain's IBEX -0.6%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -1.7%
On the quarter:
- Stoxx 600 -2.4%
- German DAX -4.6%
- France CAC 3.5%
- UK's FTSE 100 +1.2%
- Spain's IBEX -1.7%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%
Year to date gains are in the 2% (UK) to 20% (Italy) range.
When you zoom out to the monthly charts, the weakness lately hasn't been as bad as the headlines might make it seem.