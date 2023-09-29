The month ended with some equity buying in Europe but it wasn't a pretty picture for the week or September (aside from the UK). I do love when a month ends on a Friday though, so it's a clean slate for October.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +0.5%

France CAC +0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%

Spain's IBEX +0.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

German DAX -1.0%

France CAC -0.6%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.8%

Spain's IBEX -0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.0%

On the month:

Stoxx 600 -1.5%

German DAX -3.4%

France CAC -2.3%

UK's FTSE 100 + 2.3%

2.3% Spain's IBEX -0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.7%

On the quarter:

Stoxx 600 -2.4%

German DAX -4.6%

France CAC 3.5%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.2%

Spain's IBEX -1.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%

Year to date gains are in the 2% (UK) to 20% (Italy) range.

When you zoom out to the monthly charts, the weakness lately hasn't been as bad as the headlines might make it seem.