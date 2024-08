Stoxx 600 daily

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.2%

German DAX -0.1%

Francis CAC -0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.1%

Spain's IBEX -0.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.7%

The highs of the day in the STOXX 600 were just minutes after the open, it trended lower from there and then bounced late. The overall picture on the chart is a beaten-up market that's evaluating today.