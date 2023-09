Nearly all major global equity indexes are red today but the UK FTSE 100 bucked the trend, climbing slightly. Otherwise, it was the second day of heavy selling in what's been a miserable month.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

German DAX -1.0%

Francis CAC -0.7%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.1%

Spain's IBEX -0.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.9%

The Stoxx 600 is now flirting with the July and August lows.