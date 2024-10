DAX daily

Closing changes in Europe on the day:

Stoxx 600 flat

German DAX flat

France CAC -0.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.1%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -1.2%

German DAX -1.0%

France CAC -1.5%

UK FTSE 100 -1.3%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.3%

The DAX hit a record last week but was reeled back in this week before bouncing.