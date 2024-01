DAX daily

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.5%

German DAX -0.9%

UK FTSE 100 -0.9%

French CAC -0.6%

Italy MIB -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

The DAX hit the highs of the day shortly after the open before giving it all back before CPI and falling further afterwards. It closed at the lows of the day and US equities are also at the lows with the S&P 500 down 0.8%.