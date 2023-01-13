What a start to the year for European stock markets.

Closing changes on the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German Dax +0.2%

France's CAC +0.7%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.7%

Spain's Ibex +0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +1.9%

German Dax +3.4%

France's CAC +2.4%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.9%

Spain's Ibex +2.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB +2.4%

The year-to-date gains are now above 8% in Europe, which is surely better annual performance than 99% of European hedge funds over the past decade.

I see this move as a roundtrip from the worries about natural gas supply that started in Aug/Sept. Does it deserve another lift beyond that?