On the day:

Stoxx 600 -1.1%

German DAX -0.8%

France's CAC, -1.1%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.3%

Spain's Ibex -1.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -3.2%

German DAX -3.4%

France's CAC, -3.3%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.8%

Spain's Ibex -1.9%

Italy's FTSE MIB -2.5%

Optimism was building early in the week but it completely collapsed after the Fed and ECB.

German DAX daily