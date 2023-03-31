During the height of the banking rout, the market went from bank to bank and tested each one. Credit Suisse failed but all the eurozone and UK banks emerged, despite rumors of trouble. Maybe that's only temporary but for now, you have to assume that they're fine.

Closing changes for the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.8%

German DAX +0.8%

UK FTSE 100 +0.2%

French CAC +0.9%

Italy MIB +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +4.2%

German DAX+4.6%

UK FTSE 100 +3.2%

French CAC +4.6%

Italy MIB +4.9%

Spain IBEX +5.2%

On the quarter: