US stocks are stumbling but Europe continues a wonderful start to the year

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +0.9%

Francis CAC +1.3%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.6%

Spain's Ibex +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.1%

French stocks are nearing an all-time high.