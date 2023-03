US equities are significantly below the recent highs and took a strong hit yesterday but if you look at the DAX (below) it barely budged yesterday and is fractionally away from the highs.

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

FTSE 100 +0.2%

German DAX +0.6%

French CAC -0.1%

Italy MIB +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.6%