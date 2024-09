STOXX 600 daily

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +1.1%

German DAX +1.6%

France's CAC +2.2%

UK's FTSE 100 flat

Spain's IBEX +1.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.5%

Europe is a heavy exporter to China and some stimulus from Beijing is certainly welcome. The euro has been slow to respond but is also ticking higher now.