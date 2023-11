Daily changes:

Stoxx 600 +1.4%

German DAX +1.8%

UK FTSE 100 +0.3%

French CAC +1.5%

Italy MIB +1.5%

Spain IBEX +1.7%

The picture is starting to brighten in Europe and it's looking more and more like a bottom was hit at the end of October.

STOXX 600 daily

There's a high inverse correlation with the FTSE 100 and pound so that restrained today's gain, with cable up 1.6%.