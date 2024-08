US markets have been bounced around today by worries about Nvidia but thankfully Europe doesn't have any AI to worry about. French stocks steadied today as Macron makes a wild play at holding onto power while Germany leads the way.

Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX +0.6%

Francis CAC +0.2%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%

Spain's IBEX +0.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.3%

In terms of the DAX, here is how the monthly chart is shaping up and that candle is hard to bet against: