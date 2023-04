DAX daily

Closing changes in Europe:

Stoxx 600 -0.4%

German DAX +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.3%

French CAC -0.5%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

Italy MIB -0.9%

There aren't many indexes in the world that are higher today but the DAX found a way to eek out a gain. Spain underperformed on deposit outflows from Banco Santander.