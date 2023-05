It was a painful day for European stock market bulls on Wednesday as broad-based selling hit, despite a German CPI report that could pave the way for an earlier ECB pause.

Stoxx 600 -1.1%

German DAX -1.7%

UK FTSE 100 -1.0%

French CAC -1.7%

Italy MIB -2.1%

Spain IBEX -1.4%

The break and close below the May lows in the DAX is a bad look

I also don't like the look of the monthly chart.