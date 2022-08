Closing changes for the main European bourses:

German DAX -2.4%

UK FTSE 100 -0.3%

Stoxx 600 -1.0%

French CAC -2.0%

Italy MIB -0.4%

Spain IBEX -1.8%

I don't like the way the Dax failed well belore a retest of the June highs and has broken sharply lower. It's an awful time to be in an energy-intensive industry in Europe.