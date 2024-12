It was something of a 'catch up' trade day for Europe as all the pain in US stocks yesterday took place after the European close. Despite that, it wasn't that bad which is something of a win. Unfortunately though, European energy prices are soaring again and Germany's auto manufacturing industry is being overrun by China.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -1.5%

German DAX -1.2%

France CAC -1.2%

UK FTSE 100 -1.2%

Spain IBEX -1.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.7%