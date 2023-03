On the day:

Stoxx 600 -1.5%

FTSE 100 -1.8%

German DAX -1.5%

French CAC -1.6%

Italy MIB -1.5%

Spain IBEX -1.6%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -2.3%

FTSE 100 -2.6%

German DAX -0.9%

French CAC -1.7%

Italy MIB -2.1%

Spain IBEX -1.9%

European banks took a big hit today and dragged down the indexes.