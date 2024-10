STOXX 600 weekly

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC +0.9%

UK FTSE 100 flat

Spain Ibex +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +1.3%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -1.8%

Germany DAX -2.2%

France CAC -3.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.5%

Spain IBEX -2.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB -2.2%

The market wasn't happy about talk of corporate tax increases in France and Italy.