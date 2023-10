Stoxx 600 daily

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -1.0%

German DAX -1.0%

UK FTSE 100 -1.1%

French CAC -0.9%

Italy MIB -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

There were a pair of doji stars on the STOXX 600 chart leading into today and they resolved lower. The index is now just above the summer lows and in danger of retesting the October low.