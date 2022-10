Stoxx 600 +1.4%

UK FTSE 100 flat

French CAC +2.0%

German DAX +0.9%

Italy MIB +1.2%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

The Stoxx 600 suddenly looks like it has a nice double-bottom in place.

Stoxx 600 daily

Ultimately, I think it will be highly dependent on the weather in Europe this winter but October has been mild, so that's a great start.