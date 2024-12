Stoxx 600 weekly

It was looking like a brutal day for European stocks but there has been a major turn in markets following the better PCE report and dip-buying ahead of a potential US government deal/

Closing changes on the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.8%

German DAX -0.3%

France CAC -0.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.1%

On the week: