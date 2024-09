With the US on holiday, European traders had little incentive to get markets moving today. There was some early selling that recovered for a flat close.

Stoxx 600 flat

German DAX +0.1%

Francis CAC +0.2%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.2%

Spain's IBEX flat

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.1%

I would expect price action to perk up tomorrow and September is typically a volatile month.