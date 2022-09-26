Italy outperformed today with the market giving the new government the benefit of the doubt. It's a reminder that markets almost always breathe a sigh of relief after elections.

Closing changes for the main European bourses:

Stoxx 600 -0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

German DAX -0.4%

French CAC -0.2%

Italy MIB +0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

The most-interesting chart to day is the FTSE 100, which has slapped on a huge doji star after breaking a major area of support. It always looks darkest just...before it goes completely black.

The irony of a 5 percentage point tax cut costing the market and currency more than 5% shouldn't be lost on any policymakers, anywhere.

I would think the lack of an emergency rate hike would be good for UK corporates but only dominated locally.