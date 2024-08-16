On the day:

  • Stoxx 600 +0.3%
  • German DAX +0.8%
  • Francis CAC +0.4%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -0.4%
  • Spain's Ibex +0.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +2.0%

Italy posted some strong outperformance today while the UK struggled.

On the week:

  • Stoxx 600 +2.4%
  • German DAX +3.4%
  • Francis CAC +2.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +5.0%
  • Spain's Ibex +2.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +4.0%

The STOXX 600 is up 6.4% from the lows last week and is on a solid winning streak. It would have been particularly bullish to get a close above last week's opening levels but the bulls will take what they can get.

STOXX 600 weekly
