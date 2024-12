STOXX daily

Stoxx 600 -0.3%

German DAX -0.3%

France CAC +0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.6%

Spain IBEX -1.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.1

It's been a tougher stretch for European markets with most of the December gains erased in the STOXX 600 and the FTSE 100 back to November 22 levels.