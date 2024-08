European stock markets have recouped all the declines from the early-August rout with another strong rally today. It's the fourth gain in five days this week.

STOXX 600 daily

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +0.8%

France CAC +0.7%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.5%

Spain's IBEX +1.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.0%

On the week: