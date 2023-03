European stocks have shrugged off higher inflation so far but it will be another test with the eurozone inflation numbers out tomorrow. I assume the market is already priced higher than the economist consensus so risks might be two-way.

Stoxx 600 +0.5%

German DAX +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 +0.4%

French CAC +0.6%

Italy MIB +0.3%

Spain IBEX flat