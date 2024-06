Last week was a bruising one for European equities as political turmoil spread throughout France, leading to debt and deficit fears. Today, some of that was scaled back.

Closing changes

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

German DAX +0.4%

UK FTSE 100flat

French CAC +0.9%

Italy MIB +0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

CAC 40 daily: