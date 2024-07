Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German DAX +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 -0.6%

French CAC -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

There was some early optimism in European stocks that faded in the final 90 minutes of trading. I expect a sigh of relief in French stocks no matter the results on Monday but at the same time, there is some global weakness that I believe is being masked in US stocks by seasonal factors in the start of July. That won't last.