The euro isn't concerned today about the French election but equities are.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -0.2%

German DAX +0.1%

UK FTSE 100 flat

French CAC -0.8%

Italy MIB -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

French stocks tried to rebound last week but it all evaporated late this week and we're trading at the lowest since January.