German DAX weekly

On the day:

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

German DAX +0.1%

France CAC +1.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.3%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +1.9%

German DAX +3.8%

France CAC +2.7%

UK FTSE 100 +0.25%

Spain IBEX +3.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB +3.9%

That's a great week for European stocks, despite all the headwinds around energy and autos. Is that a signal for the euro that better times are ahead?