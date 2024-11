Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 flat

German DAX +0.5%

France CAC +0.5%

UK FTSE 100 -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.2%

The DAX struggled last week but rebounded on Friday and today. I don't know if that's about tariff risk or about the poor state of the German economy. The ECB is going to cut in December but there hasn't been any effort to price in a 50 bps cut.